WASHINGTON — An apartment fire in Southwest on Monday night left two children injured. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene to find fire showing in the stairwell from a four-story building in the 4400 block of King Ave Southwest.

Fire officials said the fire started in an apartment on the second floor. Two young children in the apartment above the fire were injured after their grandmother threw them out the third-story window before firefighters arrived. One child was caught by a citizen, while the other hit the pavement. Both children have serious injuries, but are in stable condition.

The grandmother was later rescued by a ladder and has non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported, but 16 residents are currently displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Nearly 45 people displaced, 10 injured after Maryland apartment fire

An apartment fire in Montgomery on Friday left 10 people injured, including four children and a man who jumped from a second-story window to escape. In total, 45 people were displaced following the Cider Mills apartment fire.

Officials say collapsible ladders can prevent injuries occurring from jumping from a high window as a last resort.

"Make sure that you practice ahead of time so in an emergency you know what to do," Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire said.

RELATED: Fire in Northeast, DC home leaves 2 displaced and 1 pet killed

A house fire in Northeast on Saturday displaced two residents, and killed a pet. Fire officials said the occupants recently removed a smoke detector from the wall after it was activated by smoke as a result of cooking.

RELATED: Man recovering after jumping from burning apartment window in Montgomery Village

