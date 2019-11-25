SEAT PLEASANT, Md. — Wanda Durant, mother to NBA star Kevin Durant, is the real MVP this Thanksgiving holiday. The mother of the Brooklyn Nets player gave away 200 free turkeys to residents in need in Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

In partnership with the City of Seat Pleasant, Mayor Eugene W. Grant and Wanda handed out turkeys at City Hall on Monday.

"This opportunity brings together the City and partnered organizations to share in the holiday spirit with those in need," Mayor Eugene W. Grant said. "It is heartening to see someone so loving and passionate as Wanda Durant expending her time and effort to help families enjoy the holiday season."

Durant, who was traded to the Nets in July, grew up in Prince George's County. He played high school ball at the National Christian Academy in Oxon Hill, Maryland and also played his senior year at Montrose Christian Academy in Rockville.

Durant's mom said her passion is to inspire under-served children and single mothers in communities much like those Kevin grew up in and others.

"It is an honor and a pleasure for the Durant family to support families in our community during this holiday, and we do so with humble hearts and grateful spirits," Wanda said.

