As controversy continues to swirl around Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, two local prep schools have found themselves thrust into the spotlight.

Kavanaugh's alma mater, Georgetown Preparatory, in North Bethesda, is less than seven miles away from The Holton Arms School.

That all-girls Bethesda school is where Dr. Christine Blasey Ford attended classes before she was in high school.

Dr. Blasey Ford recently accused Kavanaugh of attempting to sexually assault her during a high school party more than 30 years ago.

Both schools have been known to produce famous politicians and celebrities. Day tuition at the institutions hover around $40,000.

Each have less than 700 students and also have, roughly, the same racial make up.

While the two schools share even more similarities than that, they differ on one other issue.

Their alums have responded differently to the controversy surrounding Dr. Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh.

So far, there has yet to be a mass response from alums at Georgetown Preparatory in support of Judge Kavanaugh.

However, more than 700 alums at The Holton-Arms School have signed a letter of support for Dr. Blasey Ford.

Part of the letter reads, "Dr. Blasey Ford's experience is all too consistent with stories we heard and lived while attending Holton. Many of us are survivors ourselves."

