WASHINGTON —

Kanye West surprised the Howard University community with his Sunday Service show during homecoming on Saturday.

Crowds gathered at 8 a.m. on the Howard quad for the surprise performance. Students said they woke up to an email about West's arrival, and headed to the quad.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Howard University's Homecoming

Kim Kardashian West tweeted a photo of she and Kanye's kids, Saint, 3, and North, 5, headed to the performance saying "DC Howard University ready."

RELATED: 'There's no words to describe it' | Former DC inmate thanks Georgetown professor and Kim Kardashian-West for making him a free man

One student who studies musical composition said he woke up, read the email and then headed to the performance area.

"So I woke up just randomly for no reason, I wake up at 6 a.m., and I see an email Kanye West is going to be here on the Yard," he said. "I rub my eyes because I'm still like sleepy and I'm not really sure, and yeah, Kanye West is going to be on the Yard. So, I get up and go to the Yard."

Kanye West has been changing up his music genre to incorporate more gospel choir.

"It's very interesting to see, especially at HBCU, a contemporary artist delving into gospel, because a lot of the music that exists within HBCU, and black culture in general, is gospel music," he said. "And to see a transition between secular black music which is rap to kind of spiritual black music as gospel, is an incredibly interesting thing to see."

RELATED: Howard students start online #HUForgot campaign after university takes away financial aid on short notice

"It's just honestly amazing," the student said. "There's nothing like a good old-fashioned gospel choir."

The student also appreciates Kanye West's visit, especially during a weekend like homecoming.

"I think that it's just amazing," he said. "I think that he recognizes that on a college campus is a place that Faith is needed the most, and so to bring that here to us during homecoming weekend which is known for being a big party weekend, I think it's a night refresher."

Here's what else to expect at Howard University's Homecoming.

The Parade - In order to kick-off Howard University’s legendary tailgate, the Parade is the perfect place to get your Bison-spirit at an all-time high. It begins at 10 a.m. and travels through and around the entire campus until 12 p.m. Its starting place is at the intersection of 6th Street and Howard Place.

Saturday 10/12:

Homecoming Tailgate - Arguably one of the most anticipated events during this long weekend of festivities. The Tailgate brings alumni, current students, and visitors from near and far together, at what some call a “Bison Family Reunion”. As it begins to fill up towards the middle of the day, attendees can experience a variety of music, food trucks, product giveaways, celebrity meet and greets, and more! The event begins at 10 a.m. and while it doesn’t have a set end time, it usually ends around 6 p.m.

Saturday 10/12:

Homecoming Football Game - Before joining in on the fun at the tailgate, be sure to stop by the Homecoming Football game vs. Norfolk State University. See the school's cheerleaders fill the crowd with pep, the mascot get people off of their feet, and the marching band make attendees shake in their seats. The game begins at 1 p.m.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.