Kannapolis coffee shop honors veterans with patch wall

Local Patriot Roasting Company invites military veterans and first responders to share their patch and their stories.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — With the Fourth of July celebrations just around the corner, one company in Kannapolis shares how they recognize our America's independence every day and honors the service members who got us there.

Walk through the doors of this roastery, and you'll see why it's called Local Patriot Roasting Company. While the specially roasted beans are a welcome aroma, a cup of joe is more than a morning routine. For anyone serving in the military, it's a place where they're represented with pride.

Toward the back of the coffee shop is a "patch wall" for military and first responders to showcase their own stories by donating their service patch.

"It was originally just the board. And then we got so many patches that we've had to extend both above and below the board," employee Miranda Perusek said.

She said it started when veterans and visitors would see the American flags and other merchandise in the building and ask about their significance. Word about the patch collection has since spread.

"We even have some that have been mailed to us because, through social media, we've had people from all over the country that found us," Perusek said. "Knowing that we have all of these patches from all kinds of different people to have been at so many different places, yet we're all congregated here in Kannapolis, is just amazing. Because it's just a big world shrunken into a little area and I love it."

Active military service members, veterans, and first responders are encouraged to stop by and share their patches and stories. Local Patriot Roasting company is part of the revitalized plan of Downtown Kannapolis on West Avenue.