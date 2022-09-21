Large police presence in Adams Morgan for K-9 funeral procession

WASHINGTON — There was a large police presence in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood Wednesday morning. Several police cars were seen outside Adams Morgan Animal Hospital on 18th Street Northwest for a procession for fallen police K-9 Rocket.
Rocket who was an explosives detection dog for the Special Operation Division of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The dog was found inside an MPD K-9 car parked in the 2800 block of New York Ave. in Northeast, D.C. late Monday morning by his handler.
Officials said that all of the department's K-9 cars have a temperature monitor alarm system. This system is meant to activate when the interior of the car exceeds a safe temperature, police said.
Chad Newell shared video of the procession honoring Rocket on Wednesday around 8 a.m. All roads have since reopened.
Police are investigating this incident and are working to determine the circumstances that led to the death of the dog. Additionally, an inspection will take place for the car to understand if there were any malfunctions, officials said.
