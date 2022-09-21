Large police presence in Adams Morgan for K-9 funeral procession

18th Street in Adams Morgan was shut down for the procession for K-9 Rocket Wednesday morning.

WASHINGTON — There was a large police presence in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood Wednesday morning. Several police cars were seen outside Adams Morgan Animal Hospital on 18th Street Northwest for a procession for fallen police K-9 Rocket.

Rocket who was an explosives detection dog for the Special Operation Division of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The dog was found inside an MPD K-9 car parked in the 2800 block of New York Ave. in Northeast, D.C. late Monday morning by his handler.

Officials said that all of the department's K-9 cars have a temperature monitor alarm system. This system is meant to activate when the interior of the car exceeds a safe temperature, police said.

Chad Newell shared video of the procession honoring Rocket on Wednesday around 8 a.m. All roads have since reopened.