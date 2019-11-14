WASHINGTON — The Justice Department won't pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against U.S. Park Police officers involved in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar two years ago, according to the Justice Department.

The unarmed Ghaisar died after being shot multiple times by Park Police officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya Nov. 17, 2017.

Dashcam video released by local police shows Ghaisar leading officers on a four-minute, stop-and-go chase on the George Washington Parkway in Alexandria.

According to officials, twice during the chase, Ghaisar stops but then resumes driving when officers approached his vehicle with guns drawn.

"Based on the information available at this time, the Department cannot prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the two USPP officers committed willful violations of the applicable federal criminal civil rights statute when they shot Mr. Ghaisar," the Justice Department said in a press release.

According to a pending wrongful death lawsuit, the officers proceeded to fire nine shots at Ghaisar who was reportedly unarmed.

"At this time, there is insufficient evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers willfully committed a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 242," the Justice Department said. "Specifically, the Department is unable to disprove a claim of self-defense or defense of others by the officers. Accordingly, the Department has closed its investigation into this matter."

Virginia State Senator Scott A. Surovell released the following statement:

"It’s a pathetic, cowardly and political move by the DOJ. It's been politicized by Bill Barr and it was a decision made to make Trump happy. They made it clear from the beginning that he wasn't going to prosecute law enforcement. I don't know why it took two years to figure this out. If an officer had been shot four times a decision would have been made a long time ago. I guess it takes a long time to come up with excuses this outrageous. I think the officers are gonna see justice in the civil courts [from the family]. They can't hide behind the DOJ on the civil side of this."

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton also released the following statement:

"Bijan and his family deserve so much more than this. Nearly two years to the day of Bijan Ghaisar’s death at the hands of the U.S. Park Police, we still do not have answers and those responsible have not been held accountable for their actions.

It is clear to me that this was a drawn-out and secretive process that never intended to provide the transparency and accountability promised to Bijan’s family and friends. As a former prosecutor, I can state unequivocally that this is not justice. In this impossibly difficult moment, I want Bijan’s family to know I share their pain and anger at this injustice and will continue to fight to have the Park Police turn over all evidence gathered to the family’s attorneys.

I am hopeful that the family will finally see justice in civil court."

