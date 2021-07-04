Holiday weekend keeps local rescue crews busy as people enjoy the outdoors

Warm weather, the Fourth of July holiday, and the desire of people to get outside after the long COVID-19 lockdown kept some local EMS and rescue crews busy.

WASHINGTON — Warm weather, the Fourth of July holiday, and the desire of people to get outside after the long COVID-19 lockdown kept some local EMS and rescue crews busy over the holiday weekend.

Montgomery County rescue crews evacuated a woman who injured her leg while hiking on the Billy Goat Trail along the Potomac River on Sunday. The National Park Service lists Billy Goat Trail A as strenuous and technical, and people have been known to get injured on the trail while enjoying holidays that are spent outdoors, and just year round in that area of the park.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the body of man was pulled from Lake Ogleton on Sunday morning by fire crews from Anne Arundel County. The man was found floating face down in the area of the Annapolis Cove neighborhood.

Sunday eyening, crews from Fairfax and Montgomery counties rescued a victim of a fall along the Potomac River near McLean, Virginia. The person was injured, but the extent of the injuries to the person are not known.

Update - Billy Goat Trail A, injured person, between Marker 1 and 2 near the rock climbing wall/traverse, @MCFRS_EMIHS evacuated patient, relocated patient to rivers edge, now transferring patient via @mcfrs boat to staging area, 1 adult female w/ NLT leg injury @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/KXOTi5Sdzo pic.twitter.com/BL84BwBGYd — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 3, 2021

Calls for medical help are rising along with the temperature, according to first responders in Montgomery and Prince George's counties.

"Over the past day or so, we have had an increase in Emergency Medical Services calls comparable to when we have a big storm in the area," Prince George's Fire/EMS Lt. Erica Hasan said. "People are feeling it, and they're having medical emergencies, so they're calling us more."

Calls for emergency services in Prince George's County were 7.6% higher last Monday than they were a week ago, when the weather was cooler, according to county data.