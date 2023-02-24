Biden coming to Virginia Beach to talk healthcare

President Joe Biden is aiming to draw a contrast between his healthcare priorities and those of congressional Republicans in Virginia Beach next week.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — President Joe Biden is coming to Virginia Beach.

The White House announced the president's plans on Friday. Biden will be in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, February 28, where he is expected to talk about affordable healthcare.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would use the Virginia Beach event Tuesday to criticize Republicans for demanding concessions for raising the nation's borrowing limit, while tying the GOP to policy proposals that he says would raise health care prices.

The event is part of his persistent effort to paint Republicans as extreme as he prepares to mount a reelection bid in 2024.

"The President will discuss his plan to protect Americans’ access to affordable health care, and he will highlight how Congressional Republicans would raise health care costs – including for seniors, and cause millions of people to lose their coverage," the White House said in a press release.

Some Republicans have called for repealing Democrats' 2022 climate change and health care bill, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, that capped insulin costs at $35 per month for seniors on Medicare and instituted measures meant to bring drug prices down.

Biden, meanwhile, has promised that his budget, coming early next month, would include plans that would cut the deficit by $2 trillion, though he has yet to reveal the details of the proposal.