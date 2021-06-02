Job fair happening Wednesday for hospitality industry

ARLINGTON, Va. — Hospitality company Landry's is hosting a job fair for people looking for a position in fine dining in and around D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
The job fair invites area residents looking for work as servers, hosts, bussers, cooks, and dishwashers and other positions. The hiring event is happening at McCormick and Schmick's Seafood & Steaks, located at 2010 Crystal Drive in Arlington, Virginia, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2.
Candidates are asked to complete an employment application online at www.landryscareers.com or by texting Landry's to 77948 prior to the event, or may complete an application at the event. Free parking is available for attendees.
Landry's says any applicants hired at the job fair will receive a $250 signing bonus. The signing bonus will be distributed $100 after 30 days and $150 after 90 days.
The hiring event comes as many restaurants in the DMV have begun reopening as COVID-19 restrictions relax. Many restaurants around the country continue to experience a shortage of workers to fill positions for servers, cooks, and other openings.
The "hiring crisis" continues to play out at many other food establishments around the country. According to a recent Census poll, more than half of hospitality businesses said they will need to hire workers over the next few months.
Find more information about Wednesday's event click here.
RELATED: 'The most difficult part is to find people willing to work' | Restaurants around DMV experience 'hiring crisis'
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.