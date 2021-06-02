Job fair happening Wednesday for hospitality industry

Landry's is hosting a job fair at McCormick and Schmick's in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Hospitality company Landry's is hosting a job fair for people looking for a position in fine dining in and around D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The job fair invites area residents looking for work as servers, hosts, bussers, cooks, and dishwashers and other positions. The hiring event is happening at McCormick and Schmick's Seafood & Steaks, located at 2010 Crystal Drive in Arlington, Virginia, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2.

Candidates are asked to complete an employment application online at www.landryscareers.com or by texting Landry's to 77948 prior to the event, or may complete an application at the event. Free parking is available for attendees.

Landry's says any applicants hired at the job fair will receive a $250 signing bonus. The signing bonus will be distributed $100 after 30 days and $150 after 90 days.

The hiring event comes as many restaurants in the DMV have begun reopening as COVID-19 restrictions relax. Many restaurants around the country continue to experience a shortage of workers to fill positions for servers, cooks, and other openings.

The "hiring crisis" continues to play out at many other food establishments around the country. According to a recent Census poll, more than half of hospitality businesses said they will need to hire workers over the next few months.