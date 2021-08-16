Jiffy Lube Live to start requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test

Ticket holders are being alerted directly with the details pertaining to their show.

BRISTOW, Va. — Due to the new announcement Monday for the company Live Nation Entertainment, Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, will now require patrons to the music venue to either be fully vaccinated or able to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Live Nationa Entertainment is the parent company that owns Jiffy Lube Live, including a variety of other venues scattered across the United States.

Live Nation President and CEO Michael Rapino released a statement about the news saying:

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of Oct. 4 we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US”

Live Nation said it has also developed best practices for artists to request these policies at third-party venues.

To check the status of your event, visit https://t.co/Z2tDfiI4ju pic.twitter.com/4epk26clhg — Live Nation (@LiveNation) March 18, 2020

Live Nation has said ticket holders are being alerted directly with the details pertaining to their show. And the best place for fans to find out the latest requirements for their show beyond that email is on the venue’s website, said Live Nation in its statement about the move.