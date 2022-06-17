Will the January 6th Committee propose laws that will protect the Capitol and Congressional staff?

Jan 6th Committee member Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) talks with WUSA9's Adam Longo about the Committee's goals and what will be discussed in future hearings.

WASHINGTON — Ever since its primetime debut and two subsequent hearings, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol has seemingly focused its efforts on convincing the public of the overwhelming culpability of former President Donald Trump in orchestrating the day's chaotic and violent events.

A variety of statements and tweets, however, have raised a narrative that members of the bipartisan committee somehow disagree on whether or not the Committee should prepare to offer a criminal referral against Trump to the Department of Justice.

"This idea that there's a disagreement, I think is perhaps incorrect," said Committee member Representative Elaine Luria (D-VA). "It's probably a disagreement on how we deliver that. What does it look like? And what does a criminal referral from Congress really mean?"

"This idea that there's a disagreement is, perhaps, incorrect."

Just spoke w/ @January6thCmte @RepElaineLuria (D-VA) about whether Committee members disagree on a criminal referral of former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice.@wusa9 @13NewsNow @13MikeGooding pic.twitter.com/5IvSQTCFDn — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) June 16, 2022

Just outside of her office in the Cannon House Building, Congresswoman Luria and I spoke at length about the possibility of criminal charges against the former President, the Committee's ultimate purpose and what's still ahead in the four remaining Committee hearings.

Luria told me she believes Congress has a responsibility to refer information to the appropriate authorities if Congress uncovers or concludes criminal activity has taken place.

"There is clear evidence that a criminal act probably occurred," said Rep Luria. "Conspiracy to disrupt or impede the Congressional proceedings, as well as to defraud the government of the United States."

Here is what various advisors to President Trump thought about the scheme to overturn the election: pic.twitter.com/v0nIZVvQ9P — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 16, 2022

While this question about possible criminal charges against former President Trump is important, the overwhelming discussion on this topic is serving to marginalize the other missions of the Committee -- namely, what will the Committee's final work product include?

"The purpose of the Committee is to provide legislative recommendations to prevent something like this from happening in the future," said Luria. "We're really trying to identify what led to it (the Capitol riots). What are those points of vulnerability in legislation and security for the Capitol? In all of our institutions and government agencies? So that we can produce a report that includes recommendations to prevent something like this in the future."

Also brought to the forefront this week were revelations about Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and her alleged role in attempting to convince state legislators in Arizona to send an alternate slate of electors to Washington.

"As we learn new information, we would like to hear from her (Ginni Thomas) based on some of the new information that we've heard," said Luria. "She put out a statement saying that she'd be willing to come speak to the committee. So we welcome that."

Vice President Pence and his staff informed President Trump over and over again that what he was pressuring Mike Pence to do was illegal.



Vice President Pence demonstrated his loyalty for 4 years but he knew he had a higher duty on January 6th to the United States Constitution. — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) June 16, 2022

Thursday's most recent hearing focused entirely on former Vice President Mike Pence and the pressure campaign against him by Trump and his allies to try and convince Pence to reject the certification of the 2020 election and ask a number of states to recertify their results.

Pence ultimately performed his ceremonial duties on January 6th without following through on the allegedly illegal scheme to interject himself into the proceedings.

Had Pence gone along with Trump's wishes, Luria says it's hard to imagine where the U.S. would be at this moment in time.

"His (Pence) adherence and devotion to the Constitution clearly saying and never wavering from the fact that he didn't have that authority to change the results of the election is really what has preserved essentially our democratic institutions, our democracy and let us be able to continue the certification of the election results, and ultimately to have a transition of power," said Luria.

Donald Trump attempted to pressure the former Vice President into going along with an unlawful scheme to overturn the 2020 election.



Today, the Select Committee is going to reveal the details of that pressure campaign. https://t.co/kEUuXutXvs — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 16, 2022

Four more Committee hearings remain. One is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21 at 1 pm and another for Thursday, June 23 at 3 p.m.

Luria says she and Rep Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) will lead the questioning for the final hearing that's not yet scheduled. That hearing will focus, Luria says, on a critical 187 minutes that unfolded on January 6th.