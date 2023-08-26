Dollar General shooter texted father, told him to check computer | Timeline

Here's the series of events on Saturday surrounding the shooting that left four people dead, including the gunman at a Jacksonville Dollar General store.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A gunman opened fire at a Jacksonville Dollar General store before turning the gun on himself Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The attack was racially motivated, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said, basing that on manifestos left behind by the shooter.

Here's the timeline of events, as laid out by Waters:

11:39 a.m.: The shooter left his home in Clay County and headed to Jacksonville, according to information provided to Waters by Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook.

1:18 p.m.: The shooter texted his father and told him to check his computer.

1:53 p.m.: The shooter's family called the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

"By that time, he had already begun shooting in Jacksonville," Waters said.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at a Dollar General about three-quarters of a mile from Edward Waters University, a small historically Black university. Sheriff Waters said the suspect was seen on campus shortly before the shooting, putting on his vest and mask.

After the shooting, the Clay County Sheriff's Office learned that the shooter had authored several manifestos: one for his parents, one for the media and one for federal agents.

The manifestos made it clear that the shooter targeted Black people.

"He wanted to kill [n-word]," Waters said. "That's the one and only time I'll use that word."

The shooting remains under investigation. The shooter's name has not been released. He is described as a white man in his 20s.

The identities of the victims -- two men and one woman -- have also not been released.

They were all Black, according to the sheriff.