WASHINGTON -- Among the group of counter-protesters was a fourth grader who came with her family from Baltimore to take a stand at her very first rally.

“Everyone is standing up for what they believe,” 9-year-old Summit McGuire said.

The counter-protesters outnumbered a group of white nationalists attending Unite the Right Rally 2 in D.C. on Sunday.

Organizers for the ‘Unite the Right 2’ rally expected around 400 people to show up, but there were less than 30 participants.

On the other side, however, thousands of people taking a stand against alt-right groups had demonstrations all over the city.

This father and daughter are from Baltimore. This is their first protest. Dad says it was time to step up. “The bumper stickers are no longer enough” @wusa9 #UnitetheRight2 pic.twitter.com/Xv0ZtyevtU — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) August 12, 2018

Summit and her dad attended one of at least eight counter protests happening around the city.

“It’s too important just to sit at home. Whatever the sacrifices – it’s worth the drive,” Walt McGuire said.

Summit heard chants and spotted dozens of signs – even some poster with ‘bad words’ written on them.

“Oh, yeah. I’m trying not to look at those,” she said.

“As we say at home when someone says a bad word – language,” Walt McGuire explained.

After the violence that occurred at the first ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, McGuire had concerns about safety.

“We are not necessarily sure if we’re going to journey to all of the hot spots possibly with my daughter,” the Baltimore-are father said.

The rally at Freedom Plaza was family friendly, but demonstrations got more intense as the day went on.

Most of the counter protests ended at Lafayette Square where the white nationalists were having their rally.

Counter-protesters threw eggs, set off smoke bombs, and launched fireworks but no one was hurt.

Summit and her dad avoided the chaos and left with positive memories.

“Everyone says this is the land of the free, and we need to make it so,” Summit said.

