WASHINGTON — During this time of social distancing, people are coming up with creative ways to stay connected and keep each other’s spirits uplifted.

Thank goodness for the online community.

You can take a virtual field trip to museums and aquariums around the world, attend church services, take an online course and even watch an astronaut read a kid’s book from the International Space Station.

Here on earth, there are plenty of Livestreams of story times to choose from, including one from a first grade DC Public School teacher who read a book entitled “I’m worried.”

With venues shut down and revenues drying up, artists are finding creative ways to share their gifts which is needed now more than ever.

More than 3,000 people watched a Facebook Livesteam of DC’s own Backyard Band Go-Go show Tuesday night. If you’re looking for some retail therapy, you can shop locally online too.

DC thrift shop Fia’s Fabulous Finds in Petworth is turning to daily Facebook Lives to offer styles to customers with items shipped or left out for curbside pickup. “I had to think ‘how do I bring Fia’s and what we offer in a safe way to people who don’t want to come out and shop?” said Mance.

You can keep your body moving. Plenty of gyms, trainers even FITDC are offering free workouts.

“The silver lining is that I’m really seeing the community is rooting for me, it’s rooting for small businesses and that’s a wonderful feeling to feel like you’re not alone,” said Mance.

