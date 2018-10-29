WINCHESTER, Va. -- Are you afraid? You should be -- we're about to explore some of the haunted and spooky sites around D.C..

First, stop is Jordan Springs. We're going to get an up-close look at the paranormal at the estate outside Winchester, Virginia.

Jordan Spring is considered one of the most haunted places around the DMV. It has been everything from a Native American religious ground to a Civil War hospital. These days it is an event center.

We tagged along with a paranormal investigator: John Rossi. He is from the group Shenandoah Shadows. They’ve been going to Jordan Springs for the last eight years.

Shenandoah Shadows has seen everything from full bodied apparitions to reflections from the past. On the night we went, we didn’t see any ghosts. However, our camera gear malfunctioned numerous times as the investigators tried to contact the spirits.

