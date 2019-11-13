WASHINGTON — Some bars in the nation’s capital are screening the first public impeachment inquiry hearing into President Donald Trump’s Ukraine dealings. Because we just so happen to be in the nation's capital during the hearings, in true D.C. fashion, many throughout the District will take to local bars to watch the events unfold.

Here are some bars opening early or offering specials during the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s Ukraine dealings:

Capitol Lounge

Capitol Lounge will be opening early and featuring a litany of appropriately-themed nicknamed drink specials.

Duffy's Irish Pub

Duffy's Irish Pub will be having their "Happy Hearing Hours" during impeachment, which includes $2 off all wine and drafts.

Hawk N' Dove

Hawk N' Dove's happy hour begins at 10 a.m. and last until 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Midlands Beer Garden

The Midlands will be opening at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday with $6 Irish coffee and mulled ciders.

Shaw's Tavern

Shaw's Tavern will be opening at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Friday of the impeachment hearings.

The Partisan

The Partisan is open at 8:30 a.m. and will have $2 off all their whiskey.

Union Pub

Union Pub opened at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday and will have a bevy of specials, such as $7 impeachment cocktails and $15 Bud/Bud Light bucket.

RELATED: Watch live: Impeachment hearings go live with first witnesses Wednesday

RELATED: World Series watch parties are expected to boost local business

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.