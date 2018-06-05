Many people spent Cinco de Mayo eating Mexican food or tossing back margaritas.

Cinco de Mayo is probably one of the most misunderstood Mexican holidays in the United States

And WUSA9’s Michael Quander is here to separate fact from fiction.

Many Americans either do not know why the Mexican holiday is celebrated or think it is Mexico’s Independence Day.

“Cinco de Mayo is not the Independence Day of Mexico,” Christopher Soto-Cruz, of Laredo Restaurant, said. “We are celebrating the Battle of Puebla.”

VIDED: 5 Cinco de Mayo tips

May 5th honors the Mexican Army’s win over the French in 1862.

Mexico was having trouble paying back debts it racked up during the war, and the French came to collect.

Mexico was the underdog in that battle, therefore, it was a big deal when the country won.

“I am surprised. Yes sir. I am surprised to learn that,” Paula Agostinelli said.

Many Mexican people do not party on Cinco de Mayo like Americans.

Mexico’s Independence Day is celebrated on September 16.

