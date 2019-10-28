WASHINGTON — The Humane Rescue Alliance is urging DMV residents to adopt from its centers this week.

The HRA needs to evacuate 160 animals from its New York Ave. facility by 5 p.m. Wednesday due to "critical maintenance required."

HRA is asking for the public's help, and is waiving adoption fees for select available animals at both of its adoption centers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The facilities are located at:

71 Oglethorpe St. Northwest | Hours: 12 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

1201 New York Ave. Northeast | Hours: 12 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 12 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday

"We are in critical need of adoptive homes," Claudia Roll, vice president of operations at the Humane Rescue Alliance said. "We have so many wonderful animals in our adoption centers who are waiting to meet their new families, and we want to send as many of them home as possible."

HRA also needs bedding donations, including clean blankets, sheets towels and comforters.

