BALTIMORE, Md. -- A huge four alarm blaze in the Fells Point area of Baltimore is consuming a church and a paint store that has been in business for 150 years.

According to Blair Skinner, spokeswoman for the Baltimore Fire Department, crews were alerted to the fire in the 400 block of S. Broadway just before 2:30 a.m. Once crews arrived on the scene they found flames and smoke coming from multiple structures.

Skinner says a fourth alarm was struck due to the sheer magnitude of the blaze, which has spread to a church and a Budeke's Paint Store, which houses flammable materials. Fire crews are only able to attack the flames from the exterior of the buildings, since their structural integrity is uncertain and possibly unsafe.

According to Budeke's Paints website, the company has been in business in Fells Point since 1868.

Right now S. Broadway is blocked by fire equipment between E Pratt St. and Fleet St. Drivers should avoid the area.

So far no injuries have been reported.

