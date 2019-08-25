COLUMBIA, Md. — Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, there was a gas explosion in Columbia, Maryland, officials said.

According to Howard County Fire and EMS, a call came in around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a gas leak. Officials said the explosion happened at 8 a.m in the 8800 block of Stanford Blvd.

There are no reports of injuries, officials said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Three years after explosion, Flower Branch residents remember 7 dead

RELATED: Severe weather causes damage, power outages in DMV

In August 2016, seven people died in a gas explosion at a Maryland apartment complex after complaints of a gas scent were ignored.

Flower Branch residents said they complained about the gas leak to Washington Gas and Kay Management, but the scent was never acknowledged, a press release said.

In May, residents started complaining of another gas scent in the apartment complex, but said management is ignoring them. They held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the potential gas leaks and the fatal 2016 explosion.

Residents are scared of another explosion.

"The Flower Branch tragedy must serve as an example of what needs to change for the safety of tenants in Montgomery County," Ana Martinez, CASA community organizer, said at the press conference. "We cannot allow these corporate entities to continue profiting from community members while dismissing their concerns and jeopardizing their lives."

The National Transportation Safety Board investigation discovered that in the 2016 explosion, "gas venting from the lower mercury service regulator through the unconnected union assembly allowed gas to accumulate in the meter room to an explosive level, and found an ignition source," the release said.

Washington Gas issued a statement regarding the Flower Branch apartment complex and the concerns of a second explosion.

"We recognize that residents who lived at the complex at the time of the explosion understandably have a heightened concern about natural gas odor reports," Washington Gas said in the statement.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.