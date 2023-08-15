'Ghost jobs': The trend that's haunting job seekers

Notice a job posting that's been up for a really long time? It might be what's called a "ghost job."

MINNEAPOLIS — If you're on the hunt for a new job, you know that it can take a long time. But have you noticed a posting that's been up for months? Did you apply and never hear back? It might be a "ghost job."

"Ghost jobs are jobs that companies are not actively looking to fill at that time," said Jamie Rebischke, Vice President of Talent for Dahl Consulting. "Most of the time, there's not really any ill will. It may simply be a forgotten job posting on a job board."

Rebischke says she hasn't seen "ghost jobs" in her role and doesn't believe it's a common practice.



Clarify Capital surveyed 1,000 managers and found that 50% of those who kept job postings up did it because they're "always open to new people." Meanwhile, 43% said they did it to keep current employees motivated or to give the impression the company is growing.



Rebischke says there is a more likely reason a job posting has been up for months: employers are being more selective.



"What we had kind of post-pandemic, where it was madness and [employers] were moving very quickly, that has shifted significantly," Rebischke said.

If you're suspicious that a posting might be a 'ghost job,' Rebischke recommends reaching out to that company's human resources department to check.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: