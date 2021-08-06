Maintaining fitness goals while returning to work

As some head back to the office, we shouldn’t be swayed to eat unbalanced meals and not live active lives.

CHANTILLY, Va. — Office spaces are reopening and more people are physically headed back to work. It’s another shake-up for some who’ve formed new routines over the last year.

For some, the lack of commute provided an opportunity to become more physically fit, take morning or evening walks, and really hone in on meal prepping. Fitness experts said it doesn’t have to stop because you’re heading back to the office, and health and wellness should continue to be a priority.

We’ve seen workout groups formed virtually, more meals being cooked at home, and exercise being prioritized. Roger Mack, CEO of Optimum Sports And Fitness said not to be discouraged by your current exercise routine shake-up.

"There's no right time a wrong time; it doesn't matter if it's morning, noon or evening, get it in when you can," Mack said.

As some head back to the office, we shouldn’t be swayed to eat unbalanced meals.

"Food prepping throughout the day or during the week so they have those meals already prepared so that you can manage your macros. You want to speed up your metabolism if you're trying to lose weight, but if you want to maintain that lean muscle, you got to do that as well," Mack said.

Mack also reminded us to move around at work. Don’t sit at your desk idle for too long. Get up and move as often as you can. If you’re a person who lacks motivation, he suggests making it an office activity.