WASHINGTON -- Summer may be winding down, but there is still time to host a few more events before the temperatures drop. A local event planner shares ideas and tips ways to plan properly.

Budget:

If you've been thinking about hosting an end of the summer social, the first thing to consider is your budget. Event Planner Jay Simms tells WUSA 9 that it is important to figure out how much you would like to spend on your event, which includes drinks, food, games and decorations.

Decoration Colors:

Not sure about the colors you want for decorations? Simms says you should narrow it down to three so you aren't overwhlemed when shopping. Bright and bold colors are best to consider because of the season.

Food Menu:

Trying to figure out what you would like to serve? Go for summer staples, but check with guests about food allergies. A few popular food items include: hot dogs, hamburgers, coleslaw, corn and cold pasta. Adding fresh fruit and flowers to the table makes it pop!

Dessert:

Get creative! Simms suggest having your own ice cream or snow cone station. You can buy containers for your ice cream and label them. You can also have a variety of toppings like cherries, sprinkles, and whipped cream.

If you are hosting an adult event, you can take your popsicles and add champagne for a nice boozy drink.

Games:

Want to get people off or away from their phones? Simms says get cards and board games like monopoly or chess.

Music:

Put together a good playlist. You can't go wrong with top hits and throwbacks like Will Smith's "Summertime."

Once you consider all of these things, you are ready to host a fun end of the summer social. Enjoy!

© 2018 WUSA