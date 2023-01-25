Firefighter injured in house fire in Prince George's County

The fire was in a home in the 2000 block of Woodberry Street in the Lewisdale neighborhood in Chillum, Maryland.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One firefighter was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a fire broke out in a home in the Lewisdale neighborhood in Chillum, Maryland.

Around 10:07 p.m., firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Woodberry Street for a report of a fire in a home.

Firefighters arrived at the one-story, single-family home which had fire showing from the front of the home.

The fire was put out, but four adults were left homeless as a result.

The Prince George's County Fire Department said one firefighter was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, but there was no word on their condition.

No other information was immediately available.

