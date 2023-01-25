x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Firefighter injured in house fire in Prince George's County

The fire was in a home in the 2000 block of Woodberry Street in the Lewisdale neighborhood in Chillum, Maryland.
Credit: Prince George's County Fire

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One firefighter was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a fire broke out in a home in the Lewisdale neighborhood in Chillum, Maryland.

Around 10:07 p.m., firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Woodberry Street for a report of a fire in a home.

Firefighters arrived at the one-story, single-family home which had fire showing from the front of the home.

The fire was put out, but four adults were left homeless as a result.

The Prince George's County Fire Department said one firefighter was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, but there was no word on their condition.

No other information was immediately available.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Car involved in deadly Lee Chapel Road crash was going 100 mph, investigators say

The car involved in a crash on Lee Chapel Road that killed two teens and injured another teen was going 100 mph, the Fairfax County Police Department said Tuesday night.

The teen who survived the crash is still in the hospital. The driver and rear passenger died in the crash. 

After reviewing evidence from the crash and the vehicle’s airbag control module, detectives say the Lexus was traveling 100.7 mph before the crash. 

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

Dozens of police officials from across the country meet in DC for training

Before You Leave, Check This Out