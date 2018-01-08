VIENNA, Va. -- A horse farm in Vienna, Virginia looks a lot more like a lake after a nearby creek overflowed and ran onto the property early Wednesday morning.

The flooding happened after heavy rain fell late Tuesday night into the morning, causing Difficult Run Creek to overflow and run over the bridge and onto the horse farm. The owner of Angelica Horse Farm said this isn't the first time this has happened and there it not a major concern.

She knows this is a flood prone area which is why she installed flood gates. She believes in six hours the water will completely recede so she can begin the clean up process which consists of removing any debris.

The horses were out when the property started flooding, but left that area and went to higher ground. Although, she was prepared for something like this to happen, she said she hopes it doesn't occur again.

A person was rescued after being trapped in their car by flood waters outside of the farm on Hunter Station Road and Hunter Mill Road. This is a reminder to stay away from high waters.

WUSA9 Reporter Marcella Robertson said the water has already started to recede pretty quickly in the area.

Other parts of Northern Virginia also experienced high waters and trapped several commuters as they were headed to work.

A man and a woman were stuck on Newton Road in Clifton, Virginia after their cars stalled from the high waters. Fortunately, they both are safe.

In Prince William County, the flood waters covered a truck up to the door.

If you come across high waters while you are traveling, turn around.

