BETHESDA -- Looking to chow down on some Middle Eastern and Mediterranean fare? A new spot has you covered. Called The Halal Guys, the new arrival is located at 4915 Elm St. on Bethesda Row.

This chain is based in New York City, where it started as a hot dog cart. The fast-casual eatery's simple menu features beef gyro meat, falafel and chicken, which are served as a platter with sides like hummus, baba ghanoush and fries, or as a pita wrap. Top the dishes with items like jalapeños, olives, hummus and a tangy house white sauce.

The fresh arrival has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Al T. wrote, "I can't tell you how many years I've enjoyed Halal Guys' food. To have a location right in Bethesda is just the best. Order just anything and most likely, you'll enjoy it. (Tip: get extra white sauce — everyone will tell you this and with good reason.)"

Yelper Kendoll C. added, “The combo platter comes with so much meat! Spiced well, it's cooked like it was made at home with love, where the natural juices keep it fresh from drying out. It was delicious.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Halal Guys is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Sunday-Friday and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Saturday.

© 2018 WUSA