WASHINGTON -- A new spot to score desserts has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Georgetown, called The Dough Jar, is located at 1332 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

It's the first brick-and-mortar location for the business, which leaves out the eggs and heat treats the flour to remove any concerns over eating raw dough. Customers can add toppings like peanut butter and chocolate chips or cinnamon and sugar to the dough, or opt for a a scoop of ice cream to make for an even more compelling dessert experience. If you're not in the mood for dough, you'll also find cupcakes, brownies and milkshakes.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Sagir P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 4, wrote, "If this is your first time, have a scoop. Don't go so crazy like I did, as it's super-filling and gets overwhelming towards the finish. If you want more you can always come back."

Yelper Anna G. added, “This place is small but filled with many different cookie dough flavors that all sound delicious. The workers were incredibly nice and let our big group try all of the flavors.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Dough Jar is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday.

