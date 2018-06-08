Interested in trying some new spots for pizza in Washington? You're in luck: we've found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some pizza.

Ledo Pizza

814 H St. NE, Atlas District

PHOTO: J.D. B./YELP

First up is Ledo Pizza's newest eatery on H Street. Originating in Maryland in 1955, this local chain makes each pizza to order from handmade dough.

The pizzas are baked in rectangular pans and the result is a thin, flaky crust. Topping options include everything from anchovies and thick-cut pepperoni to feta cheese and a wide selection of vegetables. Subs, salads, lasagna, spaghetti, soup and breadsticks round out the menu.

With a four-star Yelp rating out of five reviews, Ledo Pizza has been getting positive attention.

Yelper J.D. B., who reviewed it on July 8, wrote, "The cuts are between 2-3 inches square each, which is pretty easy to pick up and eat without toppings falling off. The pizza sauce is tasty if a bit on the sweet side."

Yelper Dan H. wrote, "Great, friendly staff, clean and the pizza was fantastic. Flaky crust and fresh ingredients made this place awesome."

Ledo Pizza is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Lupo Marino

40 Pearl St. SW, Wharf

Lupo Marino. | Photo: Nikita D./Yelp

Next up is the Wharf's Lupo Marino. It's part of the Lahlou Restaurant Group (Lupo Verde, Tunnicliff's, Ulah Bistro) and is in a bright, modern space with a full bar.

You can build your own wood-fired pizza or go with house suggestions like the San Daniel (prosciutto, arugula and olive oil) or the Funghi (garlic confit, foraged mushroom, pecorino crema, preserved lemon and oregano).

Billing itself as a place for Italian street food, the menu goes beyond pizza to include pastas, paninis, salads and small bites like bruschetta. The drinks include beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 32 reviews on Yelp, Lupo Marino is still finding its way, but it's early days.

Yelper Christopher P., who reviewed the eatery on July 21, wrote, "Really solid food, delightful waitstaff, but, whoa, is it loud."

Yelper Karolina C. wrote, "Overall, the experience was very nice, including the interior of the restaurant. The pasta was good especially the shrimp and crab. The location is also amazing, very close to everything right by the Wharf."

Lupo Marino is open from 11 a.m.–midnight daily.

Paisano's Pizza

1060 Brentwood Road NE, Brentwood

PHOTO: PAISANO'S PIZZA/YELP

Finally there's Paisano's Pizza. The locally based chain produces thin-crust pizza with all of the usual toppings and a few unexpected ones.

Its house specialties include a Greek pizza, with gyro meat, feta cheese, black olives, tomatoes and onions, and a bacon cheeseburger pizza, with ground beef, bacon, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. There are also wings, calzones and salads on the menu. Eat in, or order ahead for takeout or delivery.

Paisano's Pizza's current rating of 3.5 stars out of eight reviews on Yelp indicates mixed reviews.

Yelper Rachel G., who reviewed the pizzeria, wrote, "Arrived in 30 minutes. Better quality pizza than Papa John's or other fast options in the area. Will definitely make this my new go-to place for pizza delivery."

Jennifer V. noted, "The location was extremely clean and is super accessible. It has a ton of parking options right in front of the store. When I picked up my slice my crust was a bit soft and soggy. Crust aside, the pizza tasted good."

Paisano's Pizza is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on the weekends.

© 2018 WUSA