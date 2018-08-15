A new bar and cidery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Capitol Cider House, the new addition is located at 3930 Georgia Ave. NW in Petworth.

The bar is the tasting room for the on-site production facility, as well as host to ciders from other local producers. There are around a dozen ciders, meads and beers on tap, plus many cans and bottles. Snacks like empanadas are also on offer, which can be enjoyed on the dog-friendly outdoor patio with shuffleboard.

The new bar has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Vincent M., who reviewed the new spot on July 21, wrote, "Capitol Cider is located right on Georgia Avenue and, in fact, because of the rather bold paint choice for the interior and exterior, it's literally impossible to miss the place. I strongly recommend sampling small glasses of cider until you find the ones that are right for you."

Yelper Austin G. added, “The space itself is large, with a bar and plenty of tables for groups. All their cider is from within 200 miles of the U.S. Capitol Building.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Capitol Cider House is open from 4–10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed Monday-Wednesday.)

