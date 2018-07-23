WASHINGTON -- A new Italian spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called San Lorenzo, the newcomer is located at 1316 Ninth St. NW in Shaw.

"The roughly 70-seat spot, with room for 56 in the dining room and another 14 at its gold and tiled-covered bar, was inspired by a restaurant in Fabbri’s native Italy," according to Eater DC. "Pasta dishes range from guitar-shaped chitarra with garlic-basil tomato sauce to taglierini with morel mushroom ragu and clams, and there’s a T-bone steak for two for carnivore fans."

San Lorenzo has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Paso L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 13, wrote, "I didn't know that this restaurant was open for only a month until after I finished my meal. None of the usual kinks I'm used to with a new restaurant were present. ... I had the special, gnudi, something that was completely new to me and it was incredible. For all appearance it should have been heavy but was light and flavorful. Deserts are delicate and well matched with the rest of the menu. "

Head on over to check it out: San Lorenzo is open from 5:30 p.m.–10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 5 p.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

