The rapidly expanding Mediterranean chain Cava has a new fast-casual eatery at 3525 Jefferson Davis Highway, Suite A, at the Potomac Yard.

The first restaurant was opened in Rockville, Maryland, by three first-generation Greek-Americans, the company says on its website. By the end of 2018, the company expects to have 75 locations nationwide.

Cava specializes in customizable Mediterranean bowls and salads in which diners select their grains, proteins, vegetables and dips. Options include saffron basmati rice, jalapeño-infused feta mousse, cauliflower quinoa and spicy lamb meatballs with harissa.

With a three-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has received mixed feedback — but it's still early days.

Shannon V., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 15, wrote, "Employees were all very friendly, and the location was very nice! It was bright and open, the large windows on the side let a lot of great natural light in."

And Alan V. wrote, "Decided to try this place since it was recently opened. Food quality is decent but the portions are tiny!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Cava is open from 10:45 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

© 2018 WUSA