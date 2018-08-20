A new spot to score pizza and more has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 1077 Wisconsin Ave. NW in Georgetown, the new addition is called 90 Second Pizza.

The pizza dough is made from imported Italian wheat, while the sauce is made with imported San Marzano tomatoes. Each pizza is fired for just 90 seconds inside a brick oven, on a volcanic stone surface. The recipes are generally simple, and include tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and some combination of meat, vegetables, garlic, olives and herbs. As for drinks, the shop has a range of San Pellegrino sodas, from grapefruit to pomegranate and orange.

90 Second Pizza has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Yannic S. noted, “It's the perfect Italian pizza. The taste is really good, and the prices are also great. I really recommend this place.”

And Matteo R. wrote, "From where should I begin? Very cute little gem in Georgetown. Decor is amazing. Love the tiles all around, not the usual commercial shop. Italian staff all around."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: 90 Second Pizza is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

