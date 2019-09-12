WASHINGTON — A female pedestrian has been struck by a black sedan and is in critical condition, Fairfax County Police said.

Around 5:31 p.m Sunday, the woman was hit by a black sedan while crossing Edsall Road near Cherokee Avenue. Police said the sedan did not stop and was last seen entering the I-395 ramp, but authorities do not know what direction the driver was heading.

The woman was initially transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police have said her injury status has since been downgraded to critical. Authorities are not quite sure if the woman was walking in the crosswalk or not and are still investigating.

Fairfax County Police are also still on the lookout for the black sedan who hit the woman and said they believe the vehicle may have front end damage.

Edsall Road was closed for about an hour and drivers were urged to use an alternative route. Police said the roads have since been re-opened.

Anyone who may have additional information about the hit-and-run is urged to call Fairfax County Police Crime Solvers Unit at 703-691-8888.

The hit-and-run comes only five days after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV on U Street.

Police said a dark colored SUV traveling east hit the pedestrian, then fled the scene. Emergency officials responded and took the victim to a hospital, where he later died.

