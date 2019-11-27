HERNDON, Virginia — A Virginia police department is participating in 'No Shave November,' but year-round.

The Herndon Police Department updated its grooming standards, changing how much facial hair an officer may have. This update in its policy is an effort to "change with the times," the department said on Twitter.

Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard is worried less about facial hair, and more about how officers are serving their community.

"What is most important to me as Chief is not whether our officers have facial hair, but how they treat, interact with and serve the community," DeBoard said in a statement. "Policing has evolved, and so too should the stereotypical image of our police officers, while still maintaining uniform standards that change with the times."

So if you see officers with a five o'clock shadow or some impressive sideburns, this new protocol may be to thank.

It's not just this Virginia department that's making changes. Other police departments, like on in Maryland, are changing their protocol when it comes to appearance. The Salisbury Police Department in Maryland updated its tattoo policy in May, and said officers with arm tattoos aren't required to cover them anymore.

"Our new policy will allow you to have tattoos that go down your arms, but not past your wrist or above your collar bone," the department said.

Some members of the police department are already showing off their tattoos thanks to the updated policy, including Officers Johns, Cohn, Livingston and Lt. Crews.

The department is allowing officers with arm tattoos to show them off.

