UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Thanks to a new ordinance passed on Tuesday by Prince George's County, the number of stray cats on the streets of Maryland could be going down.

Prince George's County is the latest county in Maryland -- alongside Bowie, Montgomery and Baltimore -- to endorse the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) approach, a mainstream effort to humanely address community cat populations.

Alley Cat Allies, a cat advocacy group and 501(c)3 organization, worked with Prince George's County officials on the ordinance. Under the approach, cats are humanely trapped and then spayed, neutered and vaccinated before being released

President and founder of Alley Cat Allies Becky Robinson stressed the importance of how TNR impacts cat populations humanely, and how it reflects county residents desires to help humane animal efforts.

“We’re thrilled that Prince George’s County is joining thousands of other communities across the country who value, respect and protect the cats who live among us by embracing TNR," Robinson said.

You can tell a cat has been vaccinated and spayed by the TNR program when a tip of one of the tips of their ears is removed -- it's a method indicate what wild cats have already been discovered by the program.

The organization stated in a press release that hundred of other communities have adopted similar TNR policies and many conduct grassroots efforts to help protect stray cats.

"TNR reduces animal shelter intake, 'euthanasia' numbers and calls to animal control agencies, which saves tax dollars," the release stated.

