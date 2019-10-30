WASHINGTON — If you missed out on claiming your free ticket to the World Series Game 7 watch party hosted by the Nationals, don't fret. Here are some other places across the DMV where you can watch the Nats take on the Astros.

Washington, D.C.

The Bullpen

Where? 1201 Half Street Southeast

1201 Half St SE The Bullpen will be open the entire World Series game, featuring food trucks and all drinks for $6. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The Greene Turtle

Where? Multiple Maryland locations

Don't forget to wear your best Halloween costume.

Walters Sports Bar

Where? 10 N Street Southeast

According to their website they've got, "30+ TVs, 220 inch 4K TV, 24 self-pour draft beers,250 feet from Nats park." That's all you really need to know, folks.

Blue Jacket

Where? 300 Tingey Street Southeast

Blue Jacket loves the Nats so much that they named a beer after them. Head to the brewery to watch the game and sip on the new "86 Years."

VIRGINIA

Bar Deco and Fish Market

Where? 717 Sixth St., NW; 105 King St., Alexandria

Free popcorn and foot-long hot dogs with toppings inspired by players? Count us in.

Watch Party and The Wharf

Where? The Wharf, Transit Pier

All games will be shown on a giant screen on the floating stage. There will be giveaways, beer and wine bars.

Maryland:

Quincy’s South

Where? 11401 Woodglen Dr., Bethesda

Gerardo Parra themed “baby shark” sliders and Howie Kendrick-inspired nachos? Now that's a celebration. Quincy's will also offer bottle buckets and pitchers during the games.

The Barking Dog

Where? 4723 Elm St, Bethesda, MD 20814

Happy hour specials continue past 8 p.m. to the end of each game. There will be $5 pint sized rail drinks, $10 pitchers of select beers and more.

Matchbox

Where? Multiple locations across the DMV

All locations are celebrating the Nats by offering happy-hour-priced food and drinks to anyone wearing Nats gear.

And if you're planning on going to the Wizards home-opener, the end of the World Series game will be shown on the monitor. The Wizards are playing the Houston Rockets at Capital One Arena at 8 p.m.

Ticketed fans are invited to stay and watch the end of the World Series on the scoreboard as the Nationals battle the Houston Astros in a deciding Game 7. Concessions will stay open for fans after the basketball game.

Metro will stay open a full hour after the game from four stations -- including Gallery Place for fans leaving Capital One Arena.

