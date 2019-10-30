WASHINGTON — If you missed out on claiming your free ticket to the World Series Game 7 watch party hosted by the Nationals, don't fret. Here are some other places across the DMV where you can watch the Nats take on the Astros.
Washington, D.C.
- Where? 1201 Half Street Southeast
- 1201 Half St SE The Bullpen will be open the entire World Series game, featuring food trucks and all drinks for $6. Doors open at 6 p.m.
- Where? Multiple Maryland locations
- Don't forget to wear your best Halloween costume.
- Where? 10 N Street Southeast
- According to their website they've got, "30+ TVs, 220 inch 4K TV, 24 self-pour draft beers,250 feet from Nats park." That's all you really need to know, folks.
- Where? 300 Tingey Street Southeast
- Blue Jacket loves the Nats so much that they named a beer after them. Head to the brewery to watch the game and sip on the new "86 Years."
VIRGINIA
- Where? 717 Sixth St., NW; 105 King St., Alexandria
- Free popcorn and foot-long hot dogs with toppings inspired by players? Count us in.
- Where? The Wharf, Transit Pier
- All games will be shown on a giant screen on the floating stage. There will be giveaways, beer and wine bars.
Maryland:
- Where? 11401 Woodglen Dr., Bethesda
- Gerardo Parra themed “baby shark” sliders and Howie Kendrick-inspired nachos? Now that's a celebration. Quincy's will also offer bottle buckets and pitchers during the games.
- Where? 4723 Elm St, Bethesda, MD 20814
- Happy hour specials continue past 8 p.m. to the end of each game. There will be $5 pint sized rail drinks, $10 pitchers of select beers and more.
- Where? Multiple locations across the DMV
- All locations are celebrating the Nats by offering happy-hour-priced food and drinks to anyone wearing Nats gear.
And if you're planning on going to the Wizards home-opener, the end of the World Series game will be shown on the monitor. The Wizards are playing the Houston Rockets at Capital One Arena at 8 p.m.
Ticketed fans are invited to stay and watch the end of the World Series on the scoreboard as the Nationals battle the Houston Astros in a deciding Game 7. Concessions will stay open for fans after the basketball game.
Metro will stay open a full hour after the game from four stations -- including Gallery Place for fans leaving Capital One Arena.
