Here's how you can help DMV businesses on #GivingTuesday

In the middle of a global pandemic, helping your neighbor can mean more than giving money.

WASHINGTON — The day after Cyber Monday brings an end to a series of shopping days and discounts. On Tuesday, people are focused on giving back.

It's been a challenging year for families across the DMV. With many people out of work, more organizations are now seeing their resources stretched.

At D.C. Central Kitchen, Mike Curtin said they are providing 10,000 meals every day during the pandemic.

"We’ve already seen great disparities across our city and across the country. This pandemic is only making those things worse," said Curtin.

If you are looking for a way to give back during this challenging season, Tuesday is a great chance to help.

"One of the messages we have is that people are still hungry in December, in February, and in March and April. And it’s going to be even more so now so I hope the community will continue to stay with us, to work with us and to help us create the kind of resilient food system for the future so that when something like this happens again, it will be ready," said Curtin.

What makes December 1 different from any other day? You.



Join us this Tuesday, for the world's largest generosity movement. #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/oMTpGYVkd8 — GivingTuesday - December 1 (@GivingTuesday) November 29, 2020

At Nationals Park, the Washington Nationals are also participating in #GivingTuesday through their Nationals Youth Baseball Academy.

The program helps provide mentorship and coaching to students living in underserved communities across D.C. If you donate more than $100 dollars, you can receive a Youth Baseball Academy facemask as a way to say, 'thank you.'

At the Maryland Zoo, they have nicknamed the holiday "Giving Zooday." On Tuesday, they'll be raising money for Maisie, a baby chimpanzee.

The zoo said raising an infant chimp can get pricey. They need things like diapers, formula and a 24-hour care staff for Maisie.

You can donate here to help them meet their $50,000 goal.