T.R.I.G.G.E.R Project hosts 2nd 'End Gun Violence' conference

Tia Bell, the founder of the T.R.I.G.G.E.R. Project, said people need safe spaces to share their traumas.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Lying in a hospital bed, shot eight times, Marcellus Queen knew it was time to change.

“I got shot more so because I was selling drugs and I was running a block and I was making money and people just couldn't people didn't really like it,” Queen said.“If you don't have positive, regular, people, you're never going to find something new,

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old spent the day speaking with other young men and women in similar situations at the "End Gun Violence" conference, hosted by The T.R.I.G.G.E.R. Project. Their goal is to look at gun violence as a public health crisis and then truly work together as community members to change the thought process some young people have. Queen spent the day talking about a group he says changed his life: the No Slide Zone.

His goal is to reach at least one young person that will be inspired to choose a different path.

“I was running around shooting and I was getting shot," Queen said. "I did this, thinking that I was part of a group, but the group I was in was never real."

Unfortunately, versions of his life’s story were echoed throughout the day. Tia Bell, the founder of the T.R.I.G.G.E.R. Project, said people need safe spaces to share their traumas.

“I think healing is the source and the main ingredient of actually ending and preventing this disease from spreading," Bell said. "And the next, collaboration. Our city is resource rich but collaboration poor."

We all know it’s a problem and this room is filled with ppl who are committed to ending gun violence. You can still come, it’s going until 5pm at the MLK Library @wusa9 @TheTRIGGERProj pic.twitter.com/kVQuxyvmtw — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) June 29, 2022

Darne’sha Walker was nearly shot in 2019; her best friend wasn’t so lucky. A lifelong daughter to Southeast, D.C., Darne’sha said the violence she’s seeing today weighs heavy on her.

“It's very depressing," she said. "After a certain time, if I'm not going to work or anything, like I'm scared to be outside."

As the day continued, it became clear that it's hard for a community to move forward when the traumas of the past are unresolved. But a commitment was made by everyone, to do their part to not repeat the mistakes of the past.