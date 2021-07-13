Action needs to be taken on gun violence | Hear Me Out

"President Biden and Mayor Bowser talk a good game, but we need to see results."

WASHINGTON — On Monday President Joe Biden held a summit with local leaders from across the country to address the nationwide surge in violent crime.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, over 72 hours this weekend, there were 379 instances of gun violence nationwide, and 120 deaths...

In the District, the city just surpassed 100 homicides for the year. It's the fastest the city has hit this milestone since 2003.

According to the DC Police Union, the average date the city has reached 100 murders over the past decade has been October 25. It's only July 13.

The president is encouraging governments to use COVID-19 relief funding to address the uptick in violent crime.

Hear me out:

Some of our largest cities are in crisis.

President Biden and Mayor Bowser talk a good game, but we need to see results.

While the president says it's not a one-size-fits all approach - and we know it's a complicated problem - something needs to be done... And soon...

We need to get guns off of our streets, and we need more resources directed to our hardest hit communities.

Our cities are becoming too dangerous, and some people are already hesitant to visit them because nobody wants to get carjacked or hit by a stray bullet!