NORFOLK, Va. — An aide for Republican gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase brandished a gun in a road-rage incident while the candidate participated in a virtual gun-rights debate from the back of her campaign van.

In the midst of a candidate forum with the Virginia Citizens Defense League Tuesday, Chase shouted "Stop!" in the middle of the debate.

She later explains that her team was in the middle of exercising its Second Amendment rights during a road-rage incident.