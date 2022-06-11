'Gun control isn't the solution' | Gun owners respond to calls for stricter firearms laws

Gun rights groups say Congress needs to focus on policies that address mental health and safety in schools.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The very first March for Our Lives event was organized in 2018 shortly after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Four years later, the group is back in D.C. with a renewed call for stronger gun control. This comes after a number of recent mass shootings across the country.

"Together, we rose up 4 years ago. 1 million of us demanded change. We built a movement. We voted for new leaders. And the gun deaths increased," the organization tweeted. "Now is the moment we march again."

The group has a number of demands including:

A limit of one firearm purchase a month

A federal ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines

Red flag laws

A national gun buy-back and disposal program

Annual licensing fees

Just this week, the House met some of those demands, passing legislation to tighten the nation's gun laws, but that legislation is unlikely to pass the Senate, according to some Republican lawmakers.

"I have no intention of undermining the rights of law-abiding gun owners in America," Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said this week.

Opponents say the solution to these mass shootings needs to come without infringing on Americans' second amendment rights.

"Gun control isn't the solution, it's part of the problem," Aidan Johnston, the Director of Federal Affairs for the Gun Owners of America, said.

WUSA9 met with Johnston inside the Conservative Partnership institute near the Capitol.

Question: "If gun control isn't the answer, what do you believe the solution is to putting an end to these mass shootings?"

Johnston: "We need to repeal the Gun Free School Zones Act which leaves our schools as soft targets, and we need to arm willing teachers who want to defend our children," he said.

Question: "You're talking about schools specifically. What about grocery stores, movie theaters and mall where we have seen shootings like this? What's the answer there?"

Johnston: "The national conversation should be around allowing people to carry firearms in self-defense. We need to pass concealed carry reciprocity. We need to allow people who want to carry firearms to defend themselves to do so in public."