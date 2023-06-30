Groundbreaking ceremony held for Dominion Energy offshore wind project home base in Norfolk

The development and construction of the 48,000-square-foot facility are set to be finished in 2025. It's expected to create more than 200 jobs.

NORFOLK, Va. — Construction of the home base for Dominion Energy's offshore wind project home base in Norfolk has started.

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the project's home base at Fairwinds Landing, which used to be the Lambert’s Point Docks.

The development and construction of the 48,000-square-foot facility are set to be finished in 2025. It's expected to create more than 200 jobs.

Much of the facility will serve as an operations and maintenance center, but there will also be a warehouse to store spare parts and a pier frontage for vessels to dock.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander said the facility will bolster the city's workforce while supporting the offshore wind industry’s efforts for sustainable energy.

"Norfolk is delighted with the region’s continued development as an offshore wind industry hub, led by home-grown firms like Fairwinds Landing, and is proud to serve as the location for the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind operations and maintenance base," Alexander wrote in a statement.