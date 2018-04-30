A suspect was injured after a police-involved shooting in Greenbelt, Md.

The shooting happened at 11:46 a.m. at 5805 Cherrywood Lane, according to Prince George's County Police.

Officers in the District tried to arrest the suspect, Corey Janifer, last week, but he got away, they said.

Janifer, 26, was wanted for an April 8 home invasion and robbery on New Hampshire Ave. NW. Police said he and another man robbed the house’s occupants at gunpoint with a long gun.

While trying to arrest Janifer on Monday, police said they were invited into the apartment, but Janifer hit behind a closed door. They forced the door open when he refused to come out.

**Greenbelt officer-involved shooting presser** Officer is involved is 19 year veteran. Not releasing name. Suspect is Corey Janifer. @wusa9 — Hilary Lane (@HilaryLWUSA9) April 30, 2018

An officer said he perceived a threat from Janifer and fired one round, hitting the suspect in the abdomen. Janifer was critically injured and was undergoing surgery Monday afternoon.

At this time, it's not clear of the suspect was armed, police said.

The officer involved is a 19-year veteran of the force, Prince George’s Co. Police Chief Hank Stawinkski said. The department isn’t releasing the officer’s name at this time.

None of the officers on the scene were hurt.

© 2018 WUSA