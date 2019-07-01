GREENBELT, Md. — Police have found an armed schizophrenic teenager who fired shots into an apartment in Greenbelt overnight.

Donte Domonique Blackwell was taken into custody in the 7600 block of Hanover Parkway. Police recovered a handgun.

Eleanor Roosevelt Senior High School was placed in a modified lockdown with arriving students going to the outer classroom buildings being rerouted into the main building.

Overnight, Greenbelt police said Blackwell fired several shots into an apartment near the 7900 block of Mandan Rd.

Nobody was injured, according to police.