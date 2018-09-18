GREENBELT, Md. -- A man is dead after a shooting happened overnight in Greenbelt, Prince George's County police said.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hanover Parkway, authorities stated. When police got to the scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are trying to find a suspect and motive in the case.

Anyone with any information in this investigation, please call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS for a ca$h reward.

© 2018 WUSA