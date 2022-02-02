'Turn yourself in' | Greenbelt mother demands accountability for person who shot killed 15-year-old son

Greenbelt Police still searching for suspect in Tuesday night shooting

GREENBELT, Md. — A mother is hoping for answers after her 15-year-old and 19-year-old sons were gunned down in Greenbelt Tuesday night.

The 15-year-old, Kareem Wilson Jr., died from his injuries, according to his mother, Tameka Boatwright-Perkins. Her 19-year-old son was hospitalized after he was hit by a bullet but his injuries were not life-threatening.

“I'm very angry. I'm very upset. [Wilson] was shot several times in the chest, and abdomen," Boatwright-Perkins said.

The shooting occurred when Boatwright-Perkins was preparing to go to sleep, just steps away from her front door off of Mandan Road.

Greenbelt Police haven't found the shooter as of Saturday.

Boatwright-Perkins says her son's death has left her in shambles, realizing he won’t be able to fulfill his dreams of becoming a musician and his days of playing football are over—all because he was shot and killed.

"As the kids like to say, that was my boy,” Boatwright-Perkins said.

Few details have been released about the shooting. SKY9 saw investigators that night searching a car.

As Boatwright-Perkins is mourning the loss of Kareem, she is also caring for her other son who was also hit by a bullet in the shooting.

“Kids have their trouble as they grow up. They go through trials and tribulations that parents don't always understand, but we try to support them the best way that we can,” she said.

Boatwright-Perkins said Wilson was like many other kids his age, trying to find his place in the world, and at times didn’t always make the best decisions, but had been committed to making his family proud.

The grieving mother said she wished she could speak to her son one more time and say, “If you only knew how much I love you."

Boatwright-Perkins says she is livid about the shooting. She cannot fathom lacking enough empathy to see the humanity in another person.