The bill includes a stimulus payment for parents. It includes $335 in direct payments to households with at least one child. The payments would be distributed by December 15, according to WNCN.

"This budget followed my recommendations on school enrollment funding and invested in important areas like high-speed internet access and disaster relief, but legislators should have done more to expand Medicaid, support small businesses, pay our educators, assist with rent and utilities relief and further help unemployed North Carolinians. Obviously, I don’t agree with every provision, but the funding for pandemic support in this budget is critical and must move forward."