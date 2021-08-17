4-year-old My’onna Hinton reunited with her saviors a year after she was shot

Two D.C. firefighter and paramedics as well as the United States Park Police Aviation Unit got to meet a young girl they helped save.

WASHINGTON — On Monday evening My’onna Hinton got to meet the people involved in saving her life after she was shot.

Officials say My’onna Hinton was shot in the neck on May 25, 2020, after she and another child were handling a gun at a home on the 3000 block of 30th Street SE around 8 p.m. In a brief statement the next day, the prior Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said she was "fighting for her life."

On Monday, My’onna Hinton got to meet the people that were responsible for saving her life, D.C. Fire and EMS Firefighters Alex Henry and Eric Budd's quick decisions and cohesive work with US Park Police aviation unit are some of the reasons she is alive today.

“I see My’onna laying in the backroom, slumped over with her neck bleeding out," Her mother recounting that night said. When D.C. Fire and EMS arrived on scene, Alex Henry said that “she has lost too much blood”.

So D.C. Fire and EMS contacted the United States Park Police Aviation Unit and the aviation unit was able to fly to their location in a short amount of time.

Eric Budd a paramedic for D.C. Fire and EMS stated that “we made the decision when we got to the landing zone if the helicopter was there we would fly if not we would go by ground, because it was later in the evening a lot of traffic that day, transport time to Children’s Hospital NW was going to be significantly delayed”

Alex Henry also works at D.C. Fire and EMS, he said that "we felt like we were in the helicopter for 30 mins, we were there for 3 mins and 20 seconds, something like that.”

Today, members of the #USPP Aviation Unit and @dcfireems reunited with 4-year-old My’onna Hinton, who was shot in late May and medevacked to Children’s Hospital by the USPP Eagle. The efforts of both USPP and DCFEMS saved My’onna’s life. pic.twitter.com/gIFhXOyEiZ — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) August 17, 2021

"We (He and Alex) are both parents so we were thinking about that, thinking about your own kids and what you want to do there," said Eric Budd.

Budd also went on to say that “every piece of the puzzle worked perfectly together, so this little girl could see tomorrow."

"It's awesome," said Alex Henry.

Park Police said that thanks to the two firefighter-paramedics and the United States Park Police Aviation Unit, who were responsible for quickly medevacking her to the hospital, The efforts of both USPP and DCFEMS saved the young girl's life.