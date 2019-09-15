LANSDOWNE, Va. — The countdown is on for a popular golf tournament that raises money for an employment program that helps vets with disabilities.

The Paralyzed Veterans Golf Open is back for the 12th year. On Sept. 23, disabled veterans will play alongside business leaders, military members and government officials.

The event supports Paralyzed Veterans of America's employment program, PAVE.

Since the tournament started in 2007, the PVGO has raised more than $4 million for the PAVE program, according to the Paralyzed Veterans of America's website.

PAVE has helped more than 4,400 veterans. The program involves one-on-one engagement with staff who help vets find employment, education and volunteer opportunities. It specializes in assisting vets' significant challenges like: homelessness, a catastrophic injury or illness and a significant break in employment.

RELATED: Oldest Living American WWII Veteran Celebrates His 110th Birthday

PVA

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Rich Brooks is chairman of the Paralyzed Veterans Golf Open. According to Brooks, the employment rate for veterans was as high if not higher than the national average when the tournament started in 2007.

"As veterans are coming back reentering the workforce, we saw a need," Brooks said about the partnership with PVA. "I think the Paralyzed Veterans of America championing the PAVE program has made a difference."

In 2009, Amy Vet Bobby Fecteau had a catastrophic dive injury during an adventure race in Richmond. The accident made him quadriplegic, paralyzed from the shoulders down.

"I kind of had this stigma about going back to work. I knew I wanted to, but I didn't know if I'd have the confidence," Fecteau said. "They were able to find the confidence, help me get through the stigma and go back to work."

The 12th annual Paralyzed Veterans Golf Open is Monday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Golf Club at Lansdowne in Virginia.

To learn more or register, click here.

RELATED: Veterans with PTSD, anxiety turn to beekeeping for relief

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.